Daniel W. Nugent Jr., 75, of Schenectady passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 15, 2019. Born in Troy, NY; he was the son of the late Daniel and Mildred (McCann) Nugent Sr. A 1962 graduate from La Salle Institute, he went on to attend Hudson Valley Community College. He served in the United States Coast Guard. After his service he received his Bachelors Degree from Central Connecticut State College. He worked as an Analyst at the NYS Labor Department, where he also met his wife, the former Susan Pitucci. The couple were married on April 2, 2005. Dan was a family man, who put life experiences and his beloved daughter, Kristen and wife before all else. He was an active individual, who enjoyed biking, cross country skiing, and ice hockey. Dan enjoyed activities with his family, going to the Saratoga Race Track, traveling to Cape Cod, Lake Placid and Rhode Island and many other locations, attending car shows, especially the shows in Rhineback, NY and the Adirondack Nationals in Lake George, participating in the Porsche Club of Hudson, following the stock market, and watching his beloved teams: New York Rangers, RPI Ice Hockey and the Green Bay Packers. Among other active activities, he was a gym enthusiast. Survivors include his loving wife, Susan Nugent; beloved daughter, Kristen Nicole (Ryan) Tamasi of Glenville, and Kristen's mother, Carolyn; brother, William C. Nugent II of Florida; brother-in-law Michael Pitucci; as well cherished aunt, Louise Roselle. The family would like to thank Dan's caregivers, Sheila Adams, Holly Nash, Michelle Uvyn and Crystal Smith, each had a beautiful relationship with Dan; as well as the care from his doctors and nurses over the last few months. Calling hours at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Wednesday, November 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Church will be announced in tomorrow's paper. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019