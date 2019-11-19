The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Daniel W. Nugent Jr., 75, of Schenectady, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 15, 2019. Dan was a family man, who put life experiences and his beloved daughter, Kristen and wife before all else. Survivors include his loving wife, Susan Nugent; beloved daughter, Kristen Nicole (Ryan) Tamasi of Glenville, and Kristen's mother, Carolyn; brother, William C. Nugent II of Florida; brother-in-law Michael Pitucci; as well cherished aunt, Louise Roselle. Friends and relatives are welcomed to Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. on Wednesday, November 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony's Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Full obit and condolences at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 19, 2019
