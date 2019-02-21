Darcee L. Parkis, 61, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born on February 25, 1957 to the late Thomas and Sylvia (Seastrand) Bonfey. Darcee graduated from Mohonasen High School in 1975. She worked for the NYS Education Department until her retirement. She was also owner and operator of Mommy's Helping Hands Daycare while also running her husband's business, Bill's Heating and Cooling. They enjoyed sponsoring JC little league teams. Darcee married her beloved husband of 37 years, Billy Parkis Jr. in 1981. She will be missed by her children, Erica (Chris)Monty and Tom Bonfey, and step-children, Valerie Parkis and Richard (Misty) Parkis. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Micayla and Kiley Bennett, Jaiden Bonfey, Andrew, Mackenzie and Daniel Ryan, Alyzabeth and Kaydence Parkis. She is also survived by her sisters, Linda (Doug) Burdick and Sharon Henges and in-laws, Maria Parkis-Hewitt, Eleanor Parkis and David (Sharon) Parkis and several nieces and nephews and her very good friends, Jo-etta Butler and Melanie Slivinski and most importantly her dog, Fred. She was predeceased by her brothers-in-law, Roger Henges and Raymond 'Bomba' Parkis and sister-in-law, Cindy Roe and her puppy dog, Lily. Darcee loved being with her children and grandkids most as well as camping. She most recently got involved in NASCAR where she attended two races with her daughter and sisters. Calling hours will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. The family would like to give a huge thank you to the NYOH and Hospice, especially to Theresa, Maggie, Kris and Emily. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Schenectady. To share online condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary