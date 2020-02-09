|
|
Darlene A. Guzewski, 59, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday February 6, 2020. Born in Castleton, NY, Darlene was the daughter of Janice (Alcombright) Lebrecht of Colonie and the late Raymond Lebrecht. Darlene received her associate's degree from Mildred Elley Business School in Albany and went on to work in the health care industry, as a server at many local restaurants including the Point Café in Schenectady and as a cashier at Walmart in Clifton Park. Her devotion was to her family as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also enjoyed cooking and doing crafts. Predeceased in 2004 by her husband of David E. Guzewski and by her daughter, Krystal M. Lee, Darlene is survived by her mom, Janice Lebrecht and her children, Ian F. VanAmerongen (Claudia Souffront) of Cohoes, Lee M. VanAmerongen of Orlando, Carin E. VanAmerongen (Michael St.Denis) of Schenectady, William J. Wurzburg III of Cohoes, Carly L. Kaczynski of Schenectady and Mark D. Guzewski of Pinebush, NY. Darlene is the sister of Raymond Lebrecht, Daniel Lebrecht and Deborah Stalker. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, her great granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday February 11th at 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 12 noon prior to Darlene's service. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Rotterdam, NY Contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in her memory. To leave a message or a condolence for Darlene's family please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020