Born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania to John an Engineer and Genevieve Cookingham a public civil servant. She spent her early childhood in Glenolden Pennsylvania before her parents relocated to Schenectady, NY for work, where Darlyne finished primary school and college. Darlyne graduated with a degree in dental hygiene and worked at DeLuke's Dental Office in Schenectady to which she began her life long career of human service. She spent two decades in Oral surgery before moving full time into the operating room at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady specializing in Neuro Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery and Vascular Surgery as a Surgical Scrub Nurse. In 2000, Darlyne became a Traveling Nurse. She traveled to world renowned hospitals around the country. A few include Bellevue, Beth Israel, Montefiore and St. Vincent's Medical Center in New York City. St. Barnibus in New Jersey and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In 2009, Darlyne made her move to Los Angeles. Residing in Santa Monica and Toluca Lake where she worked at Cedars Sinai, Northridge, Huntington and Verdugo Hills Hospital. Not only did Darlyne give to her patients but she was an exceptional, loving and generous Mother to her two Sons Ron and Jason Jobmann and Daughter Kelly Elizabeth Jensen and Step-Mother to Robert and Christopher Jobmann and Lisa Bagnall. Mother-in-Law to Christian Jensen and Karen Cobain Jobmann, Grandmother to Ashley Jobmann, Sophia & Sydney Jensen, and her Grand-dogs Aidan Jensen and Phoebe Jobmann, and beloved kitty Lucky as well as many grand-kitties. She was a devoted daughter to her Mother Genevieve and fierce and loving advocate for animals. Darlyne passed peacefully on November 19th, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, CA surrounded with love by her Family. We will be celebrating Darlyne's life at The Glen Sander's Mansion Patio Room on January 4th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The ASPCA.org and/or OceanConservancy.org.
