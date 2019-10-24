|
Darwin P. Rose, 56, of Rotterdam, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Born in Niskayuna, Darwin was the son of the late Robert E. and Violet E. (Minshell) Rose. Survived by his brother, Roger R. (Phyllis) Rose and his beloved niece, Sabrina; as well as several cousins. Darwin was raised and educated in Rotterdam. He was a graduate of Schalmont High School, class of 1981. He received an associate's Degree in Criminal Justice from Schenectady County Community College. For over 30 years, Darwin served as Captain of Security at the Galesi Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his Harley and building old fashioned airplanes. In his younger years, Darwin enjoyed showing dogs and horses competitively. He was an avid motorcyclist, a yearly attendee at the Harley rendezvous and a proud owner of a 1969 Charger. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, October 27th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019