|
|
Daryl Warren Hawkins, born in Augusta, Kansas February 23, 1921, passed from this life into the next on October 11, 2019. He was baptized and received into the Christian faith by the Cedar Vale, Kansas, Church of Christ. He became a Master Mason while living in Schenectady, New York. He graduated from Cedar Vale, Kansas High School and continued his education at Kansas State University, Manhattan, participating in ROTC and graduating in 1943 with honors in engineering. After graduation he was employed by General Electric, specializing in vacuum tubes. He obtained several patents while affiliated with GE and participated in the Manhattan Project. He contributed to the design of the Stealth bomber. Friends and family remember his talent in electronics and his willingness to always offer a helping hand in all manner of repairs. He was a familiar sight on his bicycle in Palm Aire. He is predeceased by his parents Riley Owen and Maude Jones Hawkins, wife Estelle Marion Hawkins, brother Delbert and sister Edith Hansen. He is survived by nephew Richard (Connie) Hansen of Hamilton, Texas, Kevin Hawkins of Wichita, KS, David Van Wormer of Orlando, FL, Koert Van Wormer of Titusville, FL, Joe (Rene) Marion of Waukesha, WI, Peter (Linda) of Venice, Fl, nieces Sheila Nelson of Albuquerque, NM, Rita (Dean) Evans of Stephen Town, NY and Ruth Marion of Bozeman, MT, cousins Vonda Leonard of Sarasota, FL, Polly (W. Scott) Ruth and William Axford of Providence RI, and dear friends the Reed family, Schenectady, NY. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a charitable donation of your choice. A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date which will be posted when available. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the HAWKINS family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019