Daune Helen Winslow, ( McDonough), Passed away peacefully on March 3rd 2020 after a long illness. Born in Ilion NY, she moved to the area and attended Schenectady Public Schools, shortly after she began working for New York Telephone Company and retired after 32 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene and Beatrice McDonough, also her brothers William, Eugene "Jack", and Robert McDonough. Survived by her loving husband, Thomas Winslow, Her Daughter, Brenda ( David) Haberland, her brother Daniel McDonough, also her brothers in laws , Warren Winslow and Jack Winslow. Her Grandchildren, Gina Marie ( Matt) Kopczynski, and Micky Slater. Great granchildren, Nicholas, Alerick, and Evie Marie. She is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as cousins. Visiting hours will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation 53 Maple Ave Scotia NY 12302 in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020