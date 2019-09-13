|
David A. Cryer, 55, died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. David was born in Schenectady, the son of Darrell Cryer and Suzanna Cryer. He was a graduate of Niskayuna High School. He enjoyed working in food service and for many years he worked at Perino's Restaurant, prior to moving to Colorado. He recently moved back to Schenectady from Bellevue, CO to work in the family business Gusto Della Vita Olive Oil. He is survived by his father and mother; three siblings, Darrell "Skip" (Sue) Cryer, Winnie (Brian) Corallo and Terry (Melvin) Palmer, many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many loving friends. He will be missed by all. Calling hours Saturday morning 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the afternoon at the Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St. Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019