David A. Graudons, age 82, died suddenly at home on Monday August 19, 2019. Dave was born on June 17, 1937 in Little Falls, NY to the late Alfred F. and Alice S. (Schneider) Graudons. Dave attended Little Falls High School and continued his education at RPI, earning both his bachelors and master's degree in civil engineering. Dave served honorably in the US Army and was the Company Commander of the 464th Engineers in Niskayuna. Following his honorable discharge, Dave went on to have a long and fulfilling career with the NYS Department of Transportation in Albany for over 30 years. Dave married his wife, Janet, on August 29, 1959 and they spent 60 wonderful years together raising their family and enjoying their time together. Wherever Dave was, a deck of cards was within his reach. Dave spent many a day playing pitch with his friends. If there were no cards to be had, you could always find Dave on the lake with his family. Piseco Lake was an all-season playground for Dave, spending time fishing, hunting and snowmobiling at the lake. Dave was more than just a recreation man, he involved himself in organizations throughout the community. Dave was a longtime member of the Ballston Lake Fire Department for over 35 years, serving as treasurer and a member of the fire police. He also belonged to the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at RPI and served as the treasurer of the Alumni Board. Dave was also a very longtime member of The American Legion Post 1450 in Clifton Park. David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet (Stannard) Graudons; his wonderful children, Jeanne (Jeffrey) Lewis, Julie Ezold, John (Laura) Graudons, and James (Nicole) Graudons; and his loved grandchildren, Jaclynne (James) Bishop, Jakob Graudons, Caroline Graudons, Kyrsten Ezold, Preston J. Graudons and Nicholas J. Graudons. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o Donor Relations 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607, Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY or the Ballston Lake Fire Department 1125 Ballston Lake Rd, Ballston Lake, NY 12019. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on David's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019