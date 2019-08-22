|
David A. Graudons, age 82, died suddenly at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet (Stannard) Graudons; his wonderful children, Jeanne (Jeffrey) Lewis, Julie Ezold, John (Laura) Graudons, and James (Nicole) Graudons; and his loved grandchildren, Jaclynne (James) Bishop, Jakob Graudons, Caroline Graudons, Kyrsten Ezold, Preston J. Graudons and Nicholas J. Graudons. Relatives and friends are invited and may call today from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Interment will be on Friday in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o Donor Relations 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607, Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY or the Ballston Lake Fire Department 1125 Ballston Lake Rd, Ballston Lake, NY 12019.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019