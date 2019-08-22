The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
David A. Graudons


1937 - 2019
David A. Graudons Obituary
David A. Graudons, age 82, died suddenly at home on Monday, August 19, 2019. David is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Janet (Stannard) Graudons; his wonderful children, Jeanne (Jeffrey) Lewis, Julie Ezold, John (Laura) Graudons, and James (Nicole) Graudons; and his loved grandchildren, Jaclynne (James) Bishop, Jakob Graudons, Caroline Graudons, Kyrsten Ezold, Preston J. Graudons and Nicholas J. Graudons. Relatives and friends are invited and may call today from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room at Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Church Sanctuary. Interment will be on Friday in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o Donor Relations 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607, Burnt Hills United Methodist Church, 816 NY-50, Burnt Hills, NY or the Ballston Lake Fire Department 1125 Ballston Lake Rd, Ballston Lake, NY 12019.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
