David A. Myers Sr. passed away suddenly after a short battle with illness on Wednesday, July 17th. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane F. Myers (Rooke); his children David A. Myers Jr., Michael A. Myers, Theresa Ward, Dodie Rhoads; his stepchildren, Sandra Almy, Edward Keefe, Stephen Keefe, Louis Keefe, Diana Hathaway, Sherri Keefe and Scott Keefe. He will be deeply missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he always made laugh. There will be a gathering to celebrate David's life on Friday, July 26th from ??-?? at the Principessa Elana located at 13 Oak Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019