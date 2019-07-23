Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for David Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Myers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Myers Obituary
David A. Myers Sr. passed away suddenly after a short battle with illness on Wednesday, July 17th. He is survived by his loving wife, Diane F. Myers (Rooke); his children David A. Myers Jr., Michael A. Myers, Theresa Ward, Dodie Rhoads; his stepchildren, Sandra Almy, Edward Keefe, Stephen Keefe, Louis Keefe, Diana Hathaway, Sherri Keefe and Scott Keefe. He will be deeply missed by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he always made laugh. There will be a gathering to celebrate David's life on Friday, July 26th from ??-?? at the Principessa Elana located at 13 Oak Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now