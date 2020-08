David A. Neal, 65, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Aug. 16, 2020. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Parsons Memorial Temple C.O.G.I.C, 5 Catherine St., Schenectady. A calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Park View Cemetery, Schenectady. Arrangements entrusted to Light's Funeral Home. www.sbfuneralhome.com