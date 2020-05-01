David A. Palmer, Sr. 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Ballston Spa, NY on April 26, 1938 to David Ira Palmer and Marjorie Merchant Palmer. David and his wife Diane owned and operated Pine Meadows Farm in Amsterdam. He also worked for the Town of Charlton Highway Department and VanPatten Builders. David attended all the county fairs where he visited the cow barns and enjoyed his favorite treat ice cream. He also enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Mohawk Valley Cat and Coon Club and bowled in the Broadalbin and Galway Men's Bowling League. A lifelong farmer, he was a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau. He was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard Palmer and Carl Palmer. David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diane and their children, Randie Boerenko (Butch) of Galway, David Palmer, Jr (Faye) of St Johnsville, Ty Palmer of Fort Plain, Grant Palmer of Broadalbin and Brock Palmer (April) of Broadalbin; sister Joan Montgomery (Lowell); sisters in law, Shirley Palmer and Margaret Palmer; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to the family farm at 2646 County Highway 107 on Sunday, May 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., where there will be a designated drive thru area to safely visit with the family from your car. A private family service will be held with burial in Sweetman Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of David may be made to the 4-H Training Center, c/o CCE, 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Saratoga Co Agricultural Society, 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 1, 2020.