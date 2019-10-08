|
David A. Saxby Jr., 44, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Schenectady, NY to his parents; David A. Saxby Sr., and Sheryl Thompson. He cherished spending time with his son, Devin. Together they would work on any house work, lawn work, or other maintenance to be done on or around the house. He enjoyed sports, especially his favorite team the Giants. He supported any sports or hobbies that Devin had an interest in and together they would spend hours playing or learning. Anyone who knew David truly knew that his son was his entire world. David will be forever missed by his son, Devin Saxby; his mother, Sheryl Thompson; his sister, Sandra Oquendo; his grandmother, Johanna Deitz; his niece, Cassandra Nardi; his nephews, Zachery Kelley and Jerric Fillmore; Aunts, Unlces, and many loving friends and cousins. He now joins his father, David A. Saxby Sr. in eternal life. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019