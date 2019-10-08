Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Saxby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Saxby Jr.


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Saxby Jr. Obituary
David A. Saxby Jr., 44, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. He was born and raised in Schenectady, NY to his parents; David A. Saxby Sr., and Sheryl Thompson. He cherished spending time with his son, Devin. Together they would work on any house work, lawn work, or other maintenance to be done on or around the house. He enjoyed sports, especially his favorite team the Giants. He supported any sports or hobbies that Devin had an interest in and together they would spend hours playing or learning. Anyone who knew David truly knew that his son was his entire world. David will be forever missed by his son, Devin Saxby; his mother, Sheryl Thompson; his sister, Sandra Oquendo; his grandmother, Johanna Deitz; his niece, Cassandra Nardi; his nephews, Zachery Kelley and Jerric Fillmore; Aunts, Unlces, and many loving friends and cousins. He now joins his father, David A. Saxby Sr. in eternal life. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave a special message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now