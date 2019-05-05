David Alan Lepp, 69, passed away peacefully in his Stockade apartment, in Schenectady, NY on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. David, a Scotia native, was born September 22, 1949. He graduated from Scotia Glenville High School, Schenectady Community College and received his BS at Golden Gate University in San Francisco. He worked for many years as a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War serving three tours of duty. He also was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. David loved the outdoors and spent most of his youth at his grandfather's farm on the Mohawk River, planting cabbage and other vegetables, ice skating, sledding and creating forts. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was always up for a good party and good food and had a generous spirit. David is preceded in death by his father and mother, John Lepp and Mary Ulrich Lepp. David is survived by his sister Pam and her husband Nelson Curtis of Niskayuna NY, niece Virginia (Mike) Muehling of Kenosha, Wisconsin, nephew CJ Curtis of Los Angeles, CA, two grand nephews and a grandniece and many cousins. "Super Dave" will also be missed by his many friends and extended "Family" at the Village Tavern in Scotia. Burial with full military honors will be held at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Wednesday, May 8th at 2:30 p.m. The Funeral Procession will begin at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., parking lot, please arrive before 1:15 p.m. and we can arrange carpooling. David died after battling complications of Agent Orange, including diabetes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250. Online condolences may be made at Glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019