David Arthur Cook, 88, died at Beacon Place Hospice Sunday, June 30, 2019, son of the late Arthur and Mabel Cook, born January 16, 1931, in Amsterdam, New York. He lived in Greensboro, NC since 1980. A Memorial Mass was held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Road, Father Joseph Mack will officiate. The family received friends following the service at the church. David served in the US Navy during the Korean War 1950-1954, based primarily in the Persian Gulf. Music was a big part of Dave's life starting as a choir boy and singing his whole life. He was a member of St. Paul's the Apostle Catholic Church and choir, the Greensboro Tarheel Chorus; being named Barbershopper of the Year in 1999, and the Greensboro Choral Society and was a former member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and choir. Dave was employed by Mohasco Industries for 34 years as Industrial Engineer and Stroupe Mirror Co. After retiring, he worked part time with Rush Deliveries, In addition to his parents, Mr. Cook was preceded in death by his infant son, David; brother, Ralph Cook; sisters, Louie Levandosky; and her husband, Eddie, Muriel Papura and her husband, Bill all of Amsterdam, NY and sister-in-law, Carol Mae Cook (John's wife). Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Liz Cook; daughters, Diane of Greensboro, Linda Imbus and husband, Tom of Browns Summit, Patricia Cook of Charleston, SC; two beloved grandchildren, Noah and Jocelyn Imbus; brother, John Cook of Niskayuna, NY and sister-in-law, Margaret Cook of Amsterdam, NY. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. It is the wish of the family that in lieu of flowers memorials for Dave be made to Autumn House, 3902 Derbyshire Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, a small residential group home that serves adults with developmental disabilities where Dave and Liz's daughter Diane resides or to Beacon Place Hospice, whose staff lovingly cared for Dave in his last days, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 7, 2019