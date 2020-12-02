David C. Frier, 74, of Broadalbin, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's with his loving family at his side. He was born in Albany on January 22, 1946, a son of Charles and Charis Sunderland Frier and attended school at Shenendehowa. David later graduated from Manilus Military School in 1964 and served in the US Army Reserves for six years. Dave owned motorcycles all of his life, buying his first Harley in 1984. Over the years, "Pa" (as he was known), traveled cross-country five times on his Harley's with "Ma" by his side, logging over one million lifetime miles and making good friends wherever they went. Survivors include his wife, the former Althea Wright Frier, whom he married on December 17, 1966. Their short romance was followed by an incredibly blissful marriage of nearly 54 years. He is survived by two children, Terri (Greg) Richardson of San Antonio, TX and Tavis (Amy) Frier of Trevor, WI; two granddaughters, Emma and Abby Frier; a sister, Jane Connell of Nantucket, MA; a sister-in-law, Betty Lane of Poughkeepsie; seven nieces and nephews; many cousins; and hundreds of friends. A joyful celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his residence. Memorial contributions may be made to VET HELP of Ballston Spa or to Veterans Miracle Center in Albany, both in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.



