David Clapp passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Glens Falls, NY and was a lifelong resident of the Capital District. A graduate of HVCC, SUNY Plattsburgh, and Russell Sage College, he dedicated 40 years of service to the NYS Education Department. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hike, ski, and play the guitar. Dave is survived by his wife Judy, and children; Erin and Kevin. In addition to his parents, Eleanor and Larry Clapp, he is predeceased by his sister, Janet Kenney. Per Dave's request, funeral services will be private. Family and friends may gather outdoors Sunday, October 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 4 Warren Street Albany, NY 12203. Per Covid-19 guidelines masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maddie's Mark Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, or the charity of your choice
.