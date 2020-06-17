David Clifton Vredenburg, 80, of Schenectady, NY, passed away suddenly on June 4, 2020, at home. Dave was born February 26, 1940 in North Bay, NY to the late Theall and Dolores (Kelsey) Vredenburg. Educated in Rome-area schools, Dave entered the U.S. Army immediately following his high school graduation in 1958. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant three years later, beginning a long career as a Customer Engineer at what was then Sperry, then Univac Corp, eventually retiring from Unisys Corp. He married the late Mary E. Champagne of Cohoes in 1975, and they resided together in Troy and Malta before settling in Schenectady. Dave and Mary enjoyed traveling, and the inseparable pair visited every State but Alaska. They also loved snowmobiling in Old Forge and dining out, trying new restaurants as well as frequenting old favorites, including Eddie's Restaurant in Sylvan Beach and Gibby's Diner in Delanson. Later, Dave spent many years as the sole caregiver for his beloved wife as she suffered from a debilitating illness. An avid New York Yankee fan, Dave was also an active participant in lively family tennis matches and was a notorious partner to his father-in-law, the late Ernest Champagne, in golf matches that were more memorable for witty verbal exchanges than for skill. Dave is survived by his sister, Patricia White of Washington Terrace, UT; best friend, Frank Panetti of Clifton Park; dear friends, Ann Marie Rutkowski of Rotterdam and Victor Hugo Rosales of Mexico; and by several in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary (Champagne) Vredenburg and siblings, Eugene and James. At Dave's request, there will be no calling hours, funeral or memorial. Interment will be held in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to one of Dave's favorite charities: St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 300, Chamberlain, SD 57325-9919 or Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 17, 2020.