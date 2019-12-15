|
David D. Connell III, 80, of Schenectady, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Schenectady, Dave was the son of the late David and Frances Sobieski Connell Jr. Dave and his late wife Arlene owned and operated Dom Gallo Florist in Schenectady for many years. Dave joined the United States Marine Corps in 1957 and was honorable discharged in 1960. He was a member of the Schenectady Sherriff's Association, VFW Post # 1895, the Knights of St. John #100, Rotterdam Elks #2157 and was a past board member of the Bellevue Little League. He enjoyed boating on Lake George, Horseback riding, attending Yankee games, hunting, golfing and country music. Dave savored spending time outdoors on his days off. In addition to his parents, Dave was also predeceased by his beloved wife Arlene, who died in 2018. Dave is survived by his loving sons, David (Michele) Connell, Steven (Laura) Connell, his beloved grandchildren, Cassandra (Benjamin), Steven (Kristal), Kristen and David, 2 great grandchildren, Jordan and Giuseppe as well as brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 210 Princetown Rd. Burial with military honors will follow at St's Cyril & Method Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Dave's name to St. Peter's Hospice Inn, 310 South Manning Blvd. Albany, 12208.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019