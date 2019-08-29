|
David D. Wilson, 62, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Monday, August 26th, 2019. Dave was born in Schenectady to his parents, the late Clayton and Josephine (Kaczor) Wilson. He grew up in the area and was a graduate of Schalmont High School. Dave began working at General Electric and later took a position in corrections with the Schenectady County Sheriff's Department. Most recently he worked as a supervisor with the DDSO office in Schenectady, until his retirement. Dave had an affinity for all automobiles, from his numerous Harleys to his blue Hellcat, he loved them all. He enjoyed fishing and the time he spent at his home in Cape Coral, FL. In retirement, Dave became friendly with the Amish community in Montgomery County, always lending a hand if they needed anything. Above all things in life, Dave adored the time he spent with his wife, seven children and especially his 12 beloved grandchildren; they were the center of his world. Dave is survived by his devoted wife, Joanne (Czernis) Wilson; his loving children, Jeremy (Christine) Wilson, Elisha Wilson, Kimberly (Mark) Woodrow, David J. Wilson, Jessica (Edward) Wilson, Brandon (Samantha) Wilson and Brittany (Steven) McCabe; as well as his grandchildren, Jeremy Jr., Jacob, Kayla, Kyle, Ryan, Ashley, Gabriel, Lilah, Lola, Carter, Bradley and Brayden. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Kathie) Wilson. Calling hours will take place on Friday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at St. Adalbert's Church, 550 Lansing St., Schenectady. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert's Cemetery on Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Please consider making a memorial donation in Dave's name to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region, 139 South Lake Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To share a special message of condolence online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019