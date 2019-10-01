|
|
David E. Craig, 68, of the Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and former resident of Clifton Park, died on September 24, 2019. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 13, 1950, the son of the late Edward J. Craig and Jeanne M. McDonald Craig. He graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady, NY, in 1969. He worked for several years as a bartender and chef before eventually serving as Director of Dietary at Conifer Park in Glenville, NY, for almost twenty years. He often shared his talents for cooking, frequently making delicious meals for friends and family. He was a lover of music, and played several instruments, including drums, guitar, piano, and trumpet. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating, especially in the Adirondacks. He also loved photography, and spent many hours taking beautiful pictures of Adirondack scenery. He is survived by his son, David P. Craig of South Glens Falls; his siblings, Theresa A. Glunz of Winchester, MA, Stephen R. Craig of Raleigh, NC, Anita M. Cummings of Medford, OR, and William P. Craig of Wakefield, RI, and his former wife, Cathy Madej of South Glens Falls, NY. A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Ravenswood Restaurant at 1021 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY on Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Protect the Adirondacks, PO Box 48, North Creek, NY 12853. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065, 518-371-5454. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019