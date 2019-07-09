David F. Hollenbeck, of Bell Road, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He was 86. Born in Utica on August 4, 1932, son of the late Jacob and Hazel (Whipple) Hollenbeck. He is the husband of Janet Lee (Teller) Hollenbeck. Dave worked in maintenance at the Schenectady School System. In earlier years he enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping as well as family trips to Nancy Lake and Ausable River. He liked spending time at home, enjoying retirement and especially gardening with his wife, Janet. Survivors, in addition to his wife, Janet include their children, Susan (Jack) Purcell of Augusta, GA, David Hollenbeck of Galway, Debra (Tony) DiCocco of Schenectady, Sandra (William) Smith of Broadalbin and Donna (Gary) Townsend of Galway. Also survived by his eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and several great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his siblings, Hazel and Marsha and a grandson, David. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., 2034 West St., Galway. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Kindly consider donations to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144 in memory of Dave Hollenbeck. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway, NY. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 9, 2019