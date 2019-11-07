|
David G. Slezak, 60, died Mon., Nov. 4th at his home. David is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Atlschul (Zach) of Rotterdam and Kara Hodecker (Eric) of Melrose, MA, granddaughters, Rilynn and Averie Hodecker, his brother, Lawrence Slezak (Judy), sisters, Kathryn Smith (Dan) of Princetown and Marilyn Petro (Mark). Celebration of Life, Sat., Nov. 9th from 10 to 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Schenectady. Full obituary online at www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019