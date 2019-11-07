Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Slezak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Slezak

Send Flowers
David G. Slezak Obituary
David G. Slezak, 60, died Mon., Nov. 4th at his home. David is survived by his daughters, Alyssa Atlschul (Zach) of Rotterdam and Kara Hodecker (Eric) of Melrose, MA, granddaughters, Rilynn and Averie Hodecker, his brother, Lawrence Slezak (Judy), sisters, Kathryn Smith (Dan) of Princetown and Marilyn Petro (Mark). Celebration of Life, Sat., Nov. 9th from 10 to 12 noon at Bond Funeral Home, Schenectady. Full obituary online at www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -