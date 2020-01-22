|
David H. Lamoreaux, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Branford, Connecticut. Dave was born in Schenectady, NY on August 31, 1943 to Emily Vogel Lamoreaux and Harry F. Lamoreaux. He graduated from Niskayuna High School with high honors in 1961. He attended Colgate University graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1965. He received a scholarship to attend University of Wisconsin at Madison, earning a Doctorate in History in 1972. He worked for the Social Security Administration in Pawtucket RI and Los Angeles, CA. He is survived by his mother, Emily, his wife, Naomi, son, Stephen and wife, Sadira and granddaughter, Aurelia, sister, Linda and husband, Tom, niece, Jenna and husband, Simon and great niece, Zia, and Raboy Family sisters and brothers-in-law. Donations may be made to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020