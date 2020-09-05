David J. Adamek Sr. died suddenly at home on September 2, 2020 at the age of 60. David graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady in 1978. He married his loving wife, Maureen Pangburn, on September 20, 1980, they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Dave was very active in the community, having served on the Schenectady City School Board for several years, as a dynamic member of the sports booster clubs at Schenectady HS, and a dedicated member of St. John the Evangelist. He was an adventurous outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking in the Adirondacks and spending time at the family's camp in Diamond Point with his beloved grandsons. He also enjoyed spending time working out at Sunnyview Gym, and biking and running 5Ks with his boys. Dave was a very hardworking man who had worked for Capitol District Supply as a manager for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed watching Union Hockey games and attending his grandson's sporting events. Dave is survived by his wife, Maureen, two sons, David (Nora) and Christopher (Katie) and four adoring grandsons, Gregory, Theodore, Samuel and Alexander Adamek. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Austin (John) of Ashland, MA and many cherished nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, John Adamek and Rosie DiVegglia. Calling hours will be on Monday, September 7, 2020, 5 to 7 p.m. at Gleason Funeral Home. The immediate family will be attending a private viewing due to current conditions. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with interment to follow at Parkview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Dave's name to the City Mission of Schenectady (425 Hamilton St. Schenectady, NY 12305) or the Lake George Land Conservancy (4905 Lakeshore Dr. Bolton Landing, NY 12814).