David J. Bernard, 85, of Broadalbin, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side at Kingsway Community in Schenectady where he had resided since May 2018. David was born on July 17, 1934 in New York, NY to the late Benjamin Bernard Dorf and Harriet Miles Woods. His early years were spent with his Mom in NYC, never knowing his father. As a very young boy he was separated from his Mom due to health issues she was having. He watched from a Fire Escape as she was loaded in an ambulance in the street below. He would only see her two more times in his life and was eventually told she had passed away. David was first placed in an orphanage and then into the Foster Care System where he was moved around before being placed with the Tator Family in Annandale, NY at age 12. This was his first stable and forever home. He graduated from Red Hook Central High School in 1952 and joined the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, proudly serving as a Radar Technician in Thule, Greenland. While at the Blaine Washington Air Force Base, a buddy of his told him they could get out of Kitchen Duty one Sunday Night if they told the Commanding Officer that they wanted to go to church. It was there that night at church that he met "his beautiful wife" as he always referred to Beverly as. They were married September 6, 1956 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Soon after marrying, David and Beverly drove cross country and settled in the Rhinebeck / Hyde Park, NY area. David's first job was as Nabisco Student Salesman- which was a huge challenge for the then shy and introverted David. He eventually overcame being shy and went on to become a very successful Continental Coffee Co. Sales Rep. calling on Restaurants all over the Lower Hudson Valley. The Bernard's made Hyde Park, NY their home, until moving to Clifton Park NY in 1987 where David had taken a Division Manager Job with Alliant / Kraft Food Service. He retired from there in 1999. Throughout David's life he was involved in his local church, Hyde Park Baptist, Temple Baptist and lastly Broadalbin Baptist. Over the years he served as Deacon, Elder and Adult Bible Teacher as well as being a Guest Speaker in other area churches. He had a longtime association with Word of Life Fellowship and was a Council Member there at one time. David and Beverly were Gospel for Asia Volunteers for 14 years, He served on the Board of Directors at Sacandaga Bible Conference from 2008-2017. David and Beverly loved to travel and were blessed to take many cruises and excursions over the years. He loved fishing, a passion that began as a young boy when he first got out of the city and into a Country Foster Home. Late in life David found out that his father had three other children from an earlier marriage. He was overjoyed to find he had half sibling who welcomed him into their lives. He also enjoyed good food and eating out especially C.P.'s Restaurant in Hagaman, NY. About a year before the onset of his illness, David wrote a book about his journey as a young orphan boy in New York City to the present. It is entitled "My Journey" and is available on Amazon.com. He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Beverly Mewton Bernard; son, Jeffrey Bernard (Leah) of Hyde Park; daughter, Kelly Canary (Keith) of Vail Mills and grandchildren, Jennifer Bernard, Jonathan Bernard, Chandler Canary, and Benjamin Canary, James Camburn, Steven Camburn, Foster Siblings, Josephine Pinder and Bill Tator, Niece, Patricia Dorf and great-nephew, Andrew Brodsky, and brother-in-law, Doug Mewton. He was predeceased by daughter, Laura Bernard in 2007 and half siblings, Fred Dorf, Ethel Dorf Miller and Philip Dorf. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Robert M Halgas Funeral Home, 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. with Pastor Duke Hergatt, officiating. Burial will follow at the Broadalbin-Mayfield Rural Cemetery with Military Honors. A special thank you to all the caring staff on the D Wing at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Word of Life, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870 Reference David Bernard Memorial Contribution. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 25, 2019