David J. Kiszkiel, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. David was a Navy veteran honorably serving from 1960-1962. He retired from CNA Insurance Co. in 1999; he then worked at the Town of Colonie Golf Course until 2018. David is survived by his wife, Cassandra P. Kiszkiel, a daughter, Rebecca Kiszkiel Wert, a son Joseph Kiszkiel (Mary), grandson, Karson, brother, Thomas (Sandra), nephews: James, Eric (Megan), Aunt Edie; great niece, Grace, great nephew, Chase; as well as several cousins. A Memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY on Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the mass. Inurnment with full military honors will follow the mass at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, David's family has requested memorial contributions be made, in his name to St. Luke's Daily Bread Food Pantry, 1243 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. For online condolences please visit: http://www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020