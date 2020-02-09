Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 435-8030
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
1241 State St
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
1241 State St.
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Inurnment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kiszkiel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Kiszkiel


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Kiszkiel Obituary
David J. Kiszkiel, 77, passed away peacefully at home on January 30, 2020. David was a Navy veteran honorably serving from 1960-1962. He retired from CNA Insurance Co. in 1999; he then worked at the Town of Colonie Golf Course until 2018. David is survived by his wife, Cassandra P. Kiszkiel, a daughter, Rebecca Kiszkiel Wert, a son Joseph Kiszkiel (Mary), grandson, Karson, brother, Thomas (Sandra), nephews: James, Eric (Megan), Aunt Edie; great niece, Grace, great nephew, Chase; as well as several cousins. A Memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY on Friday, February 14th at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may also call at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the mass. Inurnment with full military honors will follow the mass at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers, David's family has requested memorial contributions be made, in his name to St. Luke's Daily Bread Food Pantry, 1243 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304. For online condolences please visit: http://www.SimpleChoicesCremation.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -