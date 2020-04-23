|
|
David John Testa, 71, passed away into the hands of the Lord Jesus on Monday, April 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital after a long illness. He was born on August 12, 1948 at St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady, NY and was the beloved son of the late John and Elena (Luciani) Testa. David attended Bishop Gibbons High School and graduated from Mont Pleasant High School. He received an Associate's Degree in electrical technology from Hudson Valley Community College in 1969 and went on to attend Rochester Institute of Technology. David was very intelligent, earning his electrical engineering license early. David was employed by a television station in Rochester as an electrical engineer and then by the radio station, WPTR, in Colonie, NY. He had many interests. He loved riding his motorcycle and playing the accordion and piano. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing for the nursing home residents. He was a born inventor, receiving many letters of appreciation for the product improvement suggestions he sent in to companies. David was a very kind and generous man, well liked, never complained and always happy. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady. The family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff at St. Mary's/Wilkinson Residential Healthcare Facility in Amsterdam, NY for their loving care. David was predeceased by his parents, John and Elena Testa. His is survived by his sister, Mary Caprara (Michael, deceased), his brothers, Joseph Testa (Ann) and Paul Testa (Debbie), his aunt, Georgianna Luciani, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current health situation, funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share online condolences with David's family visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020