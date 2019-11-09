Home

Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
David Leon Sutton Obituary
An astute observer of life, analytical thinker and researcher, David Leon Sutton, 75, of Saratoga Lake, NY passed away peacefully with family by his side on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Saratoga Springs Hospital. David was born in Canton, NY on October 23, 1944 to the late Eleanor and Ernest Sutton. He was a 1962 graduate of Galway Central School, earned a BS in Psychology from Stony Brook University in 1966 and further completed graduate work at Adelphi University. David had a long standing career working as the Director of Research for the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) where he lead and directed project development, research and analytical teams. David was a pioneer in designing internet based information access systems in support of agency policy and program development operations. David enjoyed many different past times through his years - singing, playing guitar, painting and drawing, fishing, carpentry and woodworking, problem solving, photography, cooking, and family. Family was the central theme to David's life and the value he placed on those close to him continues with his family today. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elke E. Sutton; his son, Daniel (Martha-Ellen) of Wallingford, CT and daughter Maya (Marco) of Niskayuna, NY; his four grandchildren, Ella, Benjamin, Theodore and Kai; his sister, Karen and brother, John (Beth); along with his niece, Liz and nephews, William and Andrew. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, November 11th at the Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of David can be made to the Malta-Stillwater EMS, 2449 US-9, Malta, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
