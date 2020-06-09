David Lindsay Miller, age 72, of Saratoga Road, died on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was born on March 4, 1948 and was the son of the late William L. and Irene (Foley) Miller. David grew up in Bloomfield, NJ and was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, class of 1966. His service with the US Airforce began in 1967 and included a one-year tour in Vietnam. He served until his honorable discharge in 1971. He was a true supporter of veterans and all those who served and sacrificed to give us the freedom we have today. David was a huge NASCAR fan and he enjoyed football. He was an accomplished bowler years ago and he never missed an opening day of the fishing season. David was a free spirit who traveled and lived in many parts of the country including Orlando, FL, Spokane, WA and Las Vegas, NV returning to this area in 2018. He is survived by his sister Virginia "Ginny" Ulrich of Burnt Hills. Funeral will be held private at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in David's name to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on David's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 9, 2020.