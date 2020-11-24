David M. Bielecki, 83, formerly of Scotia, passed away peacefully at his home in Rotterdam on November 21, 2020. A lifelong area resident, he was the son of Michael and Agnes Tatlock Bielecki. Dave was a 1955 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School's Technical Course and subsequently G.E. Co's Apprentice Program in 1960. He proudly served with the Army National Guard from '55-69. David married the former Janet Caldwell on June 5, 1965 at St. Joseph's Church in Scotia. He was employed 43 years at GE, retiring in 1999 from the Gas Turbine Department as a Designer/Draftsman. Memberships included Rotterdam B.P.O.E., G.E. Apprentice Alumni Association and Quarter Century Club. He loved animals, enjoyed reading, listening to classical music and travel. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Gary Bielecki. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Janet, daughter Lori (Jason) Temple, granddaughter Taylor Temple, several nieces/nephews including Sharon and Courtney King. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28th at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Road in Glenville; Rev. Jerry Gingras will officiate. Relatives and friends may also call Friday 6 to 8 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Mandatory masks and social distancing will be adhered to. Interment Park Cemetery, Scotia. Due to Covid-19 health risks the Bielecki family will not be hosting a traditional reception following services. Memorials contributions to A.P.F., 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com
.