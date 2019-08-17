Home

Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
David M. Jackson Sr. Obituary
David M. Jackson Sr., 53 passed away suddenly at home on August 10, 2019. Born in Boston, Massachusetts he was the son of Cecelia Jackson (late Irving Clark) and the late Walter Jackson. David was the life of his own party. He lived for his family especially his children and grandchildren. David has left a stamp on the hearts of everyone he knew. David is survived by his wife of 28 years Michelle Jackson; four children, Cecelia (Tony) Grant, Michelle (Expedy) Tavares, Joyce Jackson, David Jackson, Jr.; ten grandchildren and his loving and protective sisters, Donna (Fritz) Isaac and Cheri (Chris) Jackson-Bardin. Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. The DeLegge Funeral Home will be open on Tuesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of of flowers, contributions can be made to . You may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 17, 2019
