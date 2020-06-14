David M. Kehrer, 65, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Norbert and Olga Kehrer. He is the father of Jeff, Brianna and Maribeth Kehrer. Brother of John and Peter Kehrer, Mary Joan Miller and the late Noreen Hopeck. Grandfather of Alex Jacob and Benjamin Becker. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be Monday June 15, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 14, 2020.