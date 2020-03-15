|
|
David Michael Schrom, 65, born in 1954 in Schenectady, NY, passed away on March 13, 2020 at home in the company of his loving family and friends. Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Robert and Marion Schrom. He was a graduate of Schalmont high school, 1972. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he returned to Schenectady to graduate from the Modern Welding School and continued to master his craft throughout his 42 years at the SI Group. As work leader and the union president he advocated and supported his coworkers, who he considered family. He was committed to his work ethics and doing things safely and properly, everything he did with dedication and commitment. He was very strong willed, and his determination helped ensure that his family was well taken care of. He was known for his big heart, generosity and love of family. He loved to play baseball, billiards, bowling and spending time with his grandchildren and family. David had a passion for cooking and fine food, no one ever went away hungry. David was predeceased by his parents and nephew, Christopher Schrom. David will be forever missed by his children, Laura Powers and Michael Schrom (Bethany) and their mother, Susan Sotile, a forever friend. His two grandchildren, Sean and Emerson Powers. His siblings, John Hodorowski (Lucille), Roberta Cipriano (Ron), and Brian Schrom. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. An extra special thank you to his close friend Diane Jones for everything she has done as well as the community Hospice for all the comfort and support they provided. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to either the local Animal Protective Foundation or . To leave a condolence or message for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020