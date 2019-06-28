Home

David Malcolm Boggs

David Malcolm Boggs Obituary
David Malcolm Boggs, age 64, of Bethlehem, NY, died June 13, 2019 in a tragic fire. He was the cherished son of Jean and Malcolm Boggs of Slingerlands. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol of Boston, MA and Jan of Schenectady; and a son, Chase Malcolm Boggs of Canandaigua, NY. David attended Niskayuna High School, where he was actively involved in football and track. Subsequently, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Union College in Schenectady. There will be no formal memorial service for David. His parents would appreciate visits at Beverwyck in Slingerlands to reminisce about David.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 28, 2019
