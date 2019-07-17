David Paul Evans, 79, of Mayfield, NY, passed away on July 14th, 2019 after a brief battle with pulmonary fibrosis. David was born on September 14, 1939 to Alice Croman Evans and Clarence Evans in McAdoo, PA. The family moved to Weatherly, PA where he graduated from High School. He attended Drexel University before serving in the US Navy for 6 years. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the University of Wisconsin while attending classes while he finished his degree. In 1973 the family moved to Schenectady, NY where David worked at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY, until his retirement in 2006. High School classmates, he and Cecelia Kistler Evans were married in 1962. They had two children, Daniel and Heidi. After retiring, David enjoyed spending time sailing his sailboat on the Great Sacandaga Lake, singing with the Mohawk Valley Chorus and the Mayfield Presbyterian Church, making homemade wine and enjoying time with family. David was predeceased by his brother Thomas Evans. He is survived by brothers, James, Kenneth, Clarence (Joe), and Richard; son Daniel (Brenda); daughter Heidi (Cory); and grandchildren, Ellyn, Gregory, Emily, Christopher and Chase. A memorial celebration will be held at the Mayfield Presbyterian Church on July 28th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Mayfield Presbyterian Church. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019