David R. Harris, 82, died peacefully after a long illness at the Nursing Center at Daughters of Sarah on Sunday, May 10th. He was born in Schenectady, N.Y. to Alexander "Scotty" Harris and Beatrice (Robinson) Harris. He graduated from Nott Terrace High School and received a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Buffalo. During college, David worked at Montana Motors where he met his wife Sally. They were not supposed to get married - she was an Irish Catholic girl and he was a Jewish boy - needless to say, their families were not pleased, but they made it happen. They lived a life full of joy, devotion, and love for 58 years. After college David returned to Schenectady to manage Scotty's, his family's appliance store on Albany Street. He was a proud member of the Army Reserves, where he became a medic and earned a sharp-shooter medal. David was a master salesperson. He sold everything from jewelry to furniture across the Northeast. In 1987, he purchased Modern Furniture in Albany, affably and astutely running the business with his wife Sally until their retirement in 1999. After "retiring," Dave took a job with Englebardt's Liquor Store in Schenectady, where he accumulated another cadre of friends. He loved people and was never at a loss for a joke, a quick-witted comeback, or an expression of sincere interest in the lives of his friends and family. David kvelled about his children and grandchildren. He traveled near and far to attend their sporting and musical events. An only child, David was close to his cousins and adopted his wife's clan, the O'Connors, as his own. He relished the big, chaotic family holidays and celebrations. David's family included many members of the Schenectady community. He was happily involved with a number of groups, including the Schenectady Jaycees, Linton High School's Booster Club, and the Linton High School Athletic Advisory Committee. He volunteered religiously at the Eddy Track and Field meets, the Grout Run, and was a member of the "chain gang" for the Linton High School football team. Dave was an original member and secretary of the Schenectady Old Timers Baseball Club and Treasurer of the Northeastern chapter of the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation support group. He excelled at Schutzhund dog protection training, achieving a Title B with his beloved German Shepard Dog, Casey. David loved weekends at the lake, forever chasing the one that got away, and entertaining his family with stories of the number of "oh sh**s" it took him to get the boat in the water every year. He was a long-suffering fan of the Mets and the Buffalo Bills. David was predeceased by his beloved wife, Sally. He is survived by his children Nancy Harris Bonk, Stephen (Mayela) Harris, Julie M. Harris and his grandchildren, Sarah and Samuel, whom he adored, his cousin Stewart (Valerie) Robinson, several nieces and nephews, and his oldest and dearest friend in the world Thomas "Ontush" Rao and his family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Nursing Center at Daughters of Sarah for their care and compassion. David had planned to donate his body to Albany Medical Center's Anatomical Gift Program, but due to COVID-19 that is not possible. In honor of David's wishes, there will be no services. Donations may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Schenectady, New York 12302 or the Daughters of Sarah Foundation, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, New York 12203.



