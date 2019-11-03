|
|
David "Dave" Rector passed unexpectedly on October 29, 2019, after a sudden illness. He was 70 years old. Dave was born and raised in Schenectady, NY and lived most of his life in the Capital District. Dave was employed by New York State for 36 years for Worker's Compensation, Department of Health, and Court Administration as a Computer Programmer. He enjoyed reading, music, exercising, watching the NY Giants, and making the most out of life. Dave is survived by his beloved children Matthew, Lauren, and Whitney. He is also survived by his brothers: Harry, Larry, Roger, and Eric and his sister Rochelle along with his ex-wife Margie. He was predeceased by his parents Florence and Fred. Services will be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at 11a.m. Graveside services will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd, Colonie. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019