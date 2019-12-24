Home

DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
David "Rozie" Roseboom

David S. "Rozie" Roseboom, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21st, 2019. Calling hours will be Friday December 27th from 12 to 2 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam with a celebration of Dave's life beginning at 2 p.m. The family asks that flowers not be sent and contributions made in Dave's memory to the Rotterdam/Carman Little League, P.O. Box 3357, Schenectady, NY 12303. For Dave's full obituary and to leave condolences visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
