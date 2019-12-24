|
David S. "Rozie" Roseboom, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21st, 2019. Calling hours will be Friday December 27th from 12 to 2 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam with a celebration of Dave's life beginning at 2 p.m. The family asks that flowers not be sent and contributions made in Dave's memory to the Rotterdam/Carman Little League, P.O. Box 3357, Schenectady, NY 12303. For Dave's full obituary and to leave condolences visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019