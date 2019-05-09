Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Schenectady First United Methodist Church 610 Chapel Street View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Rathbun Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Stuart Rathbun

1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David Stuart Rathbun, 61, died on or around September 20, 2017, one of the 229 people murdered in Las Vegas that year. David was born in Warwick, RI on November 19, 1955, moving to Schenectady in 1959 when his dad took a job at General Electric. David attended the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake schools and graduated from Clarkson University second in his class. He spent most of his life living on Sheffield Drive in Clifton Park. He was predeceased by his father, Forrest Rathbun, Jr., in 1965 and his mother, Shirley Rathbun Hopper, in 2012. David was meticulous in everything he did, a trait suited to his 35-year career as a CPA. He tracked his spending down to the change in his pocket. He retired from Whittemore, Dowen & Ricciardelli (Glens Falls) in July 2015, sold his house and followed his dream of moving away from the snow and into the sun, where he could pursue his greatest passion, riding his BMW motorcycle. He chose Las Vegas and found more than just the wide open roads. He discovered Red Rock Canyon, within sight of his house, and became a 4-day a week hiker. He spent the last morning of his life hiking in those mountains. He said he loved the way the sun changed the color of the rocks as it moved across the sky. Retirement gave David the space and time to slow down, relax, and live in the present. Being surrounded by palm trees made him feel like he was always on vacation. He would still immediately wipe the smudge off his car if you happened to put your hand on it, but he found peace in his days of hiking, going to concerts, and riding. Dave loved the Beatles from the moment they appeared on the Ed Sullivan show in 1964 and was an early adopter of long hair and Beatle boots. He may have been their greatest fan. After years of shaving his head during his career, he let his hair grow back in Las Vegas, becoming once again, the "long-haired hippie" that his family remembers. Dave was a bowler, like his mom and sister, Lisa, and had joined 2 leagues in retirement. He was devoted to the Cowboys and once had a yellow lab named Dallas. Dave's greatest love was for his daughters. Dave is survived by his two daughters, Natasha Rathbun of Salt Lake City, UT and Malika Rathbun of Doyleston, PA; his sister, Linda Rathbun (Roy Cobean) of Falmouth, ME; brother, Forrest Rathbun of Ballston Lake; Lisa Rathbun-Read (David Read) of Scotia; three nephews, Connor and Sam Cobean, Michael Read; and a niece, Sarah Read. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 1 PM at the Schenectady First United Methodist Church on 610 Chapel Street. All are welcome. "And in the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make." ~Lennon and McCartney Published in The Daily Gazette on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries