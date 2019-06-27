David T. Ellis, 93, passed away at the Glendale Home, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, June 24, 2019. Born in Rotterdam, New York to the late James and Anne (Cruickshank) Ellis. He was predeceased by brothers, James and William (both of Great Britain). David returned with his family to Dundee, Scotland in 1933 during the great depression and finished his schooling there. He enlisted in the U.S. Army during WWII and received basic training in Litchfield, England. He was later assigned to the 103rd Division, 409th Battalion, Company K, Cactus Division. As a combat infantryman, he saw action in Alsace Lorraine, Austria and southern Germany. He was awarded the Purple Heart during combat in Germany. He was honorable discharged in 1946 and moved back to Rotterdam. In 1953, he married his beloved wife Lore (Mayer). Together, they had three loving sons, David (Devie) of Wheatfield, NY, Bill of Rotterdam and Jack (Patricia) of West Glenville. He was the grandfather of Elizabeth (Brad), Kathryn (Brian), Laura and Derek Ellis. He was the great-grandfather of Andrew and Olivia Peterson. He is also survived by nephew, Richard (Jenny) Van Wormer and several nieces and a nephew in Great Britain. David has been a member of Messiah Lutheran Church since 1953 and was a former council member and usher. Together, with his wife, he worked on setting up and maintaining the church landscaping. They also enjoyed working on their gardens at home and always had everything looking nice. He was always willing to stop and help his neighbors. He enjoyed his favorite NY sports teams the Mets and Giants. He worked in the Turbine Dept of the GE for 40 years as an armature and field winder. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club. He loved to get together at the Blue Ribbon Diner on Wednesday mornings to have breakfast with his retired friends. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Glendale Home, especially the staff at Union Station for the excellent care and compassion to David during his stay there. Funeral Services for David will be Monday July 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2850 Guilderland Avenue, Rotterdam. Visitation will be Sunday evening 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Interment with military honors will be at Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Glendale Home Activities Department 59 Hetcheltown Road Scotia, NY 12302. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 27 to June 28, 2019