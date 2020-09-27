David W. Bevins 78, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on August 5, 1942 in St. Albans, Vermont to Wayne and Lucille Bevins. Dave served in the Army National Guard in Vermont and New York, retiring as a Colonel after 33 years of service. He worked for General Electric in Burlington, Vermont before being transferred to the Main Plant in Schenectady, retiring from the Bectal MAD Division. Dave decided he had enough of office work and began to work on the Smith Farm in Ballston Spa. Dave was a 45 year member of the Burnt Hills Fire Department, serving as chief and fire commissioner. In 2016 Dave and his wife Bea tried Florida, moving to the lovely Solivta Community. Bea thought it wouldn't last, a year later they owned a house and loved being snowbirds. Dave took up golf and pickelball. He enjoyed his time in Florida with Bea, his brother and sister in law, some high school friends and all the new friends they made. They spent their summers back in Burnt Hills camping and traveling with friends and just enjoying each other's company. Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years Bea; sons Michael Bevins and Tory Bevins; granddaughter Dariann Hall (Anthony); great grandchildren Journi and Ryann; siblings Larry Bevins (Mary) and Holle Forbes; nephews Chad Bevins and Jamie Bevins; niece Carly Forbes; and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Dave will be laid to rest with military honors in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Dave may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga or the DAV. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
