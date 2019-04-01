On March 29, 2019 our son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend suddenly went to be with our Lord and Savior. Dave was born to William Griessler and Rose Marie Young (Russo) on February 4, 1957 in Stamford, NY. He was a lifelong resident of Duanesburg. He graduated from Duanesburg Central school district in 1975. He was previously married Tami Griessler (Taber) and with that matrimony came two daughters, Sara Pring (Chris) and Kayla Griessler. In 2011, Dave married his love, SueAnn Griessler (Summers). He was briefly employed at General Electric in the late 1970's and then went onto work at Edgecomb Metals in the early 1980's. He worked at Golub Corporation in the late 1990's. Dave ultimately found his ideal employer at Carver Companies where he worked for over 15 years. Everything Dave did in life he did exceptionally. He was the best Poppa Dave and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren all the fun in life. Dave G had an impact on many and will be greatly missed. Dave is survived by his wife, SueAnn. His two daughters; Sara Pring (Chris) and Kayla Griessler. His four grandsons; Logan, Caleb, Mason and Levi and his granddaughter Olivia. His father, William Griessler (Fran). He is also survived by three sisters; Gail Griessler, Elaine Griessler (Kyle) and Christine Griessler. His Stepdaughter, Christine Bell. He is preceded in death by his mother, Rose Marie, stepfather, Robert Young, and sister, Nancy Pannitto. Calling hours will be Wednesday April 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DeMarco- Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will be Thursday April 4th at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cobleskill Rural Cemetery. To share a condolence or message please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019