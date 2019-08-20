|
David W. Lillie, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on November 21, 1929, he was the son of Winslow and Mae (Sickles) Lillie. He was a US Air Force veteran during the Korean War era, stationed in Montana. David was a glass technician for General Electric Co.'s R & D Center in Niskayuna for more than 30 years. Over the years he has enjoyed working on his farm, raising youngstock, haying and boarding horses. He had a great love of vacationing and boating on Lake George for almost all of his 89 years. David is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie and their daughters, Stephanie Scuderi (Carl) and Deborah Tambasco (Kevin); grandchildren, Carl Scuderi, Devon Brzozowski (Jonathan), Jamielynn Biello (Tim), and Matthew Farry (Bridget). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to Community Emergency Corp., Inc. 78 Thompson St., Ballston Spa NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019