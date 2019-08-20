Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lillie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Lillie


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Lillie Obituary
David W. Lillie, 89, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, NY on November 21, 1929, he was the son of Winslow and Mae (Sickles) Lillie. He was a US Air Force veteran during the Korean War era, stationed in Montana. David was a glass technician for General Electric Co.'s R & D Center in Niskayuna for more than 30 years. Over the years he has enjoyed working on his farm, raising youngstock, haying and boarding horses. He had a great love of vacationing and boating on Lake George for almost all of his 89 years. David is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie and their daughters, Stephanie Scuderi (Carl) and Deborah Tambasco (Kevin); grandchildren, Carl Scuderi, Devon Brzozowski (Jonathan), Jamielynn Biello (Tim), and Matthew Farry (Bridget). Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of David to Community Emergency Corp., Inc. 78 Thompson St., Ballston Spa NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now