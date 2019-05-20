David W. Maxwell, 62, of Ballston Lake passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on December 5, 1956 in Schenectady, NY to Willard H. Jr. & Jean (Anderson) Maxwell. David was a graduate of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School class of 1975 and he earned his bachelor's degree from Niagara University in 1979. David married the love of his life Nancy Gifford on August 11, 1990. He retired from the NY State Department of Corrections after a 25-year career. Dave enjoyed spending time at Paradox lake. He was passionate about fishing at the lake or out in the ocean in the company of his friends and family and enjoyed recounting fish stories and debates over who caught the biggest fish. David was also an avid hunter and liked to put everything "on hold" during deer season. An early retirement allowed Dave to spend more time traveling with his wife Nancy, son Matt and often with their dear friends. His trip to Alaska and the Grand Canyon were two of his favorites. Dave was blessed with many life-long friends who cared for him deeply. He was always ready for a game of cards and was known to frequent casinos and the racetrack at Saratoga. Those who knew him also know that he was a passionate Dallas Cowboys fan as well as a NY Yankee fan. David lived his life with courage and generosity. He had a great sense of humor and kept his family and friends laughing and remembering the "good old times" until the end. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is predeceased by his father, Bud. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy, his son Matthew (Leeza), his mother Jean, his sister Nancy (Michael) Girling, his brother-in-law Howard (Irene) Gifford, his nieces Jessica (Nick) Buttles, Kathleen Girling, Erin Girling (Andrew Nicodema), his nephews Howard Gifford and Michael Girling and three grand-nieces. A service of remembrance will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road Ballston Lake, NY 12019. All are welcome to attend calling hours on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Schroon Lake Fish and Game Club PO Box 725 Schroon Lake, NY 12870 or the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 in David's honor. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on David's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019