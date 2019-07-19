David William Houghtaling, formerly of Niskayuna, beloved husband and father, passed away at his home in Bend, Oregon on Friday, May 17, 2019, following a long illness. He was 68 years old. Dave was born on August 28, 1950 in Schenectady, NY to the late Earl and Mary Julia (Peterson) Houghtaling. Their family traveled widely as his father installed power stations around the world for General Electric, settling in Oregon when Dave finished high school. Dave received his undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1973. David married Alice Duff of The Dalles, Oregon on September 11, 1971. They attended college together and then moved to Schenectady where they raised a son, Paul, and where Dave received his graduate degree from Union College in 1976. Dave followed in his father's footsteps and worked for General Electric in the Power Systems division in Schenectady for almost 40 years until retiring in 2012, when he and Alice returned to Oregon to be closer to family. Dave was kind, insightful, steady, and good-humored. All who knew Dave were blessed with his generosity and fairness. He was always one of the first people into the office, where he was highly regarded as an leader who valued each individual and for his skill at bridging cultural differences on international project teams. Dave was an active member of the former Union Presbyterian Church in Schenectady. When not working or serving on boards in the local community, Dave loved to sing and explore the countryside with his beloved wife. David is survived by his wife and son; two grandchildren, Finn and Sierra; his sister Linda; his brother Rob; and cousins, nieces, and nephews. Dave's wife and son were at his side when he passed. Dave lived his values of family, friends, and community through time spent with loved ones and service to community, and we believe he is best honored by sharing of one's self with family, friends, and community in whatever ways feel right. Donations can be made to The Water Project (TheWaterProject.org). Published in The Daily Gazette on July 19, 2019