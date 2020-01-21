|
Dawn E. Gotham passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. She was 85. Born in Fulton, New York, she was the daughter of Minnie Cain Thomas-Steeves and Bert Thomas. She is now at peace and holding hands with the love of her life, Ron Gotham in heaven. In addition to being predeceased by her loving husband, she was also predeceased by her son Thomas, her Mother, Father, brother Edward Thomas, two wonderful sisters, Barbara Cali and Lucille, and her most wonderful friends, Eileen Lincoln and Laura Klug. She is survived by her children, Robert (RoseMary) Gotham, Diane (Michael) Palmateer, Linda (Allen) Butterfield, Colleen (John Bartyzel) Weil, several grandchildren and great Grandchildren, as well as her extended children, Debbie, Laurie and Robin Lincoln. She will be greatly missed by her major caregivers, Tiffany Armitage, Lisa Palmateer and the lights of her life, Natalie, Joshua and Sadie. She will also be missed by her friends at Walmart-Her husband used to say that he wanted to be buried at Walmart because that was the only place she would visit him. Also missing her will be Brittany from the 99 Restaurant and EVERYONE will miss her ever presence on her front porch. Some of her favorite things to do was bake her bread for the Cranesville Reformed Church Dinners, garage sales and shopping! In the past she would bake cakes for the Cranesville Fire Department's ice cream socials and was a member of the Cranesville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Dawn was the sweetest, happiest, and most loving gramma on God's green earth. A running joke for years has been when she was asked a question, she would respond with "Yes Dear" and claims that that phrase was the secret to a happy 55 year marriage. Special appreciation to Dr. Jennifer White, Nurses Nicole and Melissa, the entire 3rd floor staff and the RN Deanna of the Palliative Care Department of Saratoga Hospital. In leu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the charity of ones choice. Services will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements by the Richard J. Ryan Funeral Home, Inc., Galway.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020