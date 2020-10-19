1/1
Dawn E. Kingsley
1934 - 2020
Dawn E. Kingsley, 86, of Schenectady, passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, October, 17, 2020 at the Alpine Rehab and Nursing Center in Little Falls. Dawn was born in Gloversville on May 29, 1934 a daughter of the late William and Helen (Cambell) Harding. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. In her earlier years, Dawn was a devoted wife and mother, caring for her home and family. After her children began attending school, she worked as a Payroll Clerk for Barker's Department Store for several years. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Cumberland Farms in Schenectady and stopped working following the death of her son, Robert. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kingsley, Sr.; her son, Robert Kingsley, Jr. and a granddaughter, Brittany McDonald. Dawn is survived by her daughter, Linda (Patrick) McDonald; four grandchildren, Meghan (Anthony) Friello, Kelsey (Joseph) Wyld, Molly (Dominic) McDonald and Sean (Cierra) McDonald; seven great-grandchildren, Madison, Payton and Joseph Friello; Ryleigh and Avery Wyld; Alivia Lloyd and Adalyn McDonald and a close family friend, Charles "Peaches" Crouch. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will follow at Schenectady Memorial Park, 566 Giffords Church Road, Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 19, 2020.
